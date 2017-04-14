Impact of Cyclone Cook on Chorus services - update

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 12:13

Chorus’ copper and fibre networks are largely operating as usual in most parts of the country, however power outages overnight in Hawke’s Bay, East Coast and Bay of Plenty are having an impact on some Chorus services.

As of 11am today, there were 32 cabinets without power in these three regions. In total about 2000 households could be affected.

Chorus has been advised that power is expected to be restored in these areas in the next couple of hours. However, the situation in the Bay of Plenty is more complex as there are many road closures, as well as flooding.

Chorus’ service companies have additional technicians rostered on over the long weekend to act promptly to restore services to any affected customers who have lost their broadband or voice services during the storm.

With the weather system now centred on Canterbury, weather issues could have an impact on some services in the region, however all preparatory steps have been taken to minimise any disruption should it occur.

Information about service outages on Chorus’ network is available at https://outages.chorus.co.nz/