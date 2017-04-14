Bay of Plenty state of emergency terminated

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 13:08

The Bay of Plenty Civil Defence has announced that at 12:00pm today the regional wide declaration of state of emergency has been terminated.

Following this at 12:00pm Whakatane Mayor, Mr Tony Bonne, declared a local state of emergency for the Whakatane District to enable the continued response to Edgecumbe and the surrounding areas.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Group Controller, Clinton Naude, says "That while the region certainly felt the impact of Cyclone Cook, based on this morning’s assessments of the region we have been fortunate.

"This was an unprecedented event, especially following so closely behind ex-Cyclone Debbie. We want to recognise and thank all those local coastal communities who followed advice and self-evacuated.

"It is now safe for them to return home. From what we’ve heard there has been a fantastic community spirit with people really looking out for each other," says Mr Naude.

"Power is still out in some areas throughout the region, Horizon has contractors working to restore this as quickly as possible.

"There are a number of slips in the region and trees down which have caused road closures. Council contractors are currently working to clear these as quickly as possible.

"Please continue to take care and we ask that you avoid any unnecessary travel. As it’s Good Friday, it’s a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends at home.

"Treat any downed power lines as live - please stay clear of any power lines that are on the ground or are low-hanging and alert your local council if you see any sewage overflows, or trees down that you do not think are being responded to."

For any further queries please contact your local council, details below:

WhakatÄne District Council 07 306 0500

Western Bay of Plenty District Council 0800 WBOPDC

Tauranga City Council 07 577 7000

Opotiki District Council 07 315 3030