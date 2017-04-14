Police seeking sightings of male after incident in Karori

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 16:21

Johnsonville Police are seeking sightings of a man who approached two young girls in Karori on Sunday 2 April 2017.

The two 13-year-old girls were walking on Parkvale Road (near Cornford Street) when the male exposed himself and spoke to them in a sexually suggestive manner.

They ran away without being followed, and told their parents, who called Police.

The male is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, with short, dark-brown hair.

He wore a brown t-shirt with white wings on the front, black sunglasses, black jandals, and black knee length shorts.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a male who matches this description; particularly the man’s clothing, as the physical description is quite general.

"The two girls did the right thing by immediately reporting the incident to a trusted adult, who then contacted Police," says Sergeant Jayne Ross.

"We take reports of this type of behaviour very seriously and have increased patrols in the area as we continue to make enquiries."

Any sightings or information can be reported to Johnsonville Police on 04 381 2000 or email Johnsonville.cpc@police.govt.nz.

When calling Police with information about this matter, please quote case no.

170402/0732.