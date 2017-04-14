Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tauranga Police looking for missing boy

Friday, 14 April, 2017

Police are looking for missing 9-year-old Sean Kuba.

He was last seen on Mt Maunganui beach not long before midday, between Pilot Bay and the main beach.

Sean has run off and due to his age Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call police immediately on 111

