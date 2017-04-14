Clean-up operation on-going

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 14:05

Work on clearing fallen trees on roads across the district is ongoing, after the winds from Cyclone Cook caused significant damage.

As at noon today, roads or part roads in the urban area that remained closed were Joll Rd, Lucknow Rd, Pakowhai Rd, Queen St, Richmond Rd, Te Mata Peak Rd, Tomoana Rd and Windsor Rd. A significant number of other roads were down to single lane.

In the rural area Endsleigh Rd and Burma Rd remained closed with other roads down to single lane.

Hastings District Council staff responded to urgent road issues from late yesterday through until 4am this morning and fresh teams started working again at first light.

Council is warning that some roads will not be fully cleared until mid-next week, with priority being given to issues that pose a serious hazard.

Council’s acting chief executive Alison Banks said drivers need to be particularly careful on the roads. "We want everyone to be safe. Be patient, drop your speed in the affected areas and look out for each other."

Today all parks and reserves across the district have been checked and some have had to be closed because of the danger posed by fallen trees and branches. Those reserves include Tainui, Tauroa, Tanner, Keirunga, in Havelock North, although the Keirunga Park Railway is open, accessible through the park’s carpark off Puflett Rd.

The clean-up of the parks and reserves will be a "massive operation" that will take some weeks to complete.

Ms Banks stressed that people needed to be very careful, both on the roads and in parks and reserves. "We need people to be careful while we work through the clean-up. In particular please don’t let children climb on fallen trees and branches - they may not be stable.

"Generally playgrounds and sports fields are safe, however do keep away from treed areas."

There are still homes without power, with the most up-to-date information available on Union’s website: www.unison.co.nz/outages.