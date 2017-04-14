Impact of Cyclone Cook on Chorus services

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 18:01

Power outages in parts of Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay are continuing to have an impact on Chorus’ copper network.

As at 5pm today, there were 31 cabinets without power in these two regions. In total about 2200 households could be affected.

It has taken longer than first expected to restore power to some parts of Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay, however Chorus has been advised that power is due to be restored in a number of areas shortly.

Generators are being supplied to cabinets without mains or battery power where possible, however this is proving difficult in some rural areas because of flooding an road closures.

Chorus’ service companies have technicians working throughout the long weekend to restore services as quickly as possible to any affected customers who have lost their broadband or voice services during the storm.

Information about service outages on Chorus’ network is available at https://outages.chorus.co.nz/