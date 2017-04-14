Free green waste disposal in wake of Cyclone Cook

Friday, 14 April, 2017 - 20:06

A free green waste service is being offered to residents in Napier and Hastings as they deal with fallen trees and branches in the wake of Cyclone Cook.

The service has been organised by Napier City and Hastings District Council with local greenwaste company BioRich, 201 Waitangi Rd, in Awatoto. It is available over the next three days until Monday, from 8am to 5pm.

The initiative is in recognition of the large amount of green waste produced by yesterday’s wild weather.

"We’ve seen the destruction throughout our streets in the aftermath of Cyclone Cook and realise there’s going to be a lot of green waste needing to be disposed of - hopefully this will make the clean up a bit easier for our people ," Napier Mayor Bill Dalton said this evening.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule thanked BioRich, saying that trying to put the green waste through the normal waste transfer stations would have been difficult.

"We wanted to offer this free service to our residents, but we needed to make sure we didn't create gridlock at the waste stations. People have lots to get rid of and it makes a great deal of sense to enlist the very welcome help of a company that can deal with it."