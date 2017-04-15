Otago weather watch

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 11:16

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is pleased to report there were no major river flooding incidents resulting from the additional rain that fell across the region over the last few days.

ORC staff have closely monitored river levels across Otago since Wednesday morning, after weather forecasts predicted heavy rain as a result of Cyclone Cook.

ORC director engineering, hazards and science Dr Gavin Palmer said infrastructure held up well during the rain event.

"River infrastructure managed by ORC has operated well under the heavy rainfall, and there were no incidents of rivers flooding in Otago.

"We expect flows to be higher across the region for the next couple of days and advise people to take care if they are around waterways," he said.

For live water flow information go to:

http://water.orc.govt.nz/WaterInfo