Approx 400 customers still without power in Gisborne, Wairoa

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 10:45

East Coast: Waikura Valley, Kopuapounamu/Whakaangiangi, Waiomatatini, Makarika/Hiruharama, Te Puia/Waipiro Bay, Mata Rd/Ihungia Rd, Tauwhareparae.

Gisborne: Tangihanga Rd, Kanakania, Paparatu.

Wairoa: End of Mahia Peninsula, Marumaru, Ruakituri, Whakapunaki.

In total, around 400 customers are still affected. We thank everyone for waiting while we work to fix the faults during this Easter weekend.

Our crews were out again first thing this morning. As mentioned in our last update, there are still areas with major access issues, and places where there are a number of faults. This means that we might not be able to get the power on for everyone until Sunday or Monday.

Please call 0800 206 207 to report issues.