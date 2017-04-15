More Edgecumbe residents able to return midday today

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 08:54

Residents from the 229 flood-affected properties in Edgecumbe Zone 4 will be able to return to their properties from 12 midday today (Saturday).

Whakatāne Mayor Tony Bonne said it was going to be a hard day for people as they went back to their homes, most of which had sustained moderate to serious damage.

"We feel for the people returning to their homes today. Many of them will need alternative accommodation for the medium to long-term as their homes are repaired.

"We are putting in support to ensure that the people of Edgecumbe have the information and networks to help them through this difficult time," Mayor Bonne said.

People living on Tawhara Place, Titoki Place, Puriri Crescent, Rata Avenue, Hinau Place, Matipo Place, Bridge Street, Rata Avenue, College Road (from Bridge St to Edgecumbe College) will have access back into the area from noon.

Residents are being asked to go to the check-in points - at the northern and southern ends of Main Street - where their details will be quickly checked and they will be provided with a support information pack before they access their homes.

A large number of homes (174) in Zone 4 have been yellow stickered, which means they have suffered damage and are not yet safe to be permanently occupied - however people are able to return to begin the clean-up.

Support and information services are available at Edgecumbe Hall Contact Centre for residents. There are a range of agencies and support services that are available to residents.

Although water is restored to much of Edgecumbe, we are continuing to ask people to conserve water as the network remains fragile, and a boil-water notice remains in place.

There will be tankers in Edgecumbe providing drinking water and we are asking people to bring their own containers.

Around 120 volunteers are expected in the area to help residents who returned yesterday. A total of nearly 500 people have registered as volunteers to support the ongoing clean-up effort in Edgecumbe.