Charge laid following aggravated robbery of dairy in Christchurch

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 11:55

Christchurch Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old youth with the aggravated robbery of the J-Mart Dairy in Opawa, Christchurch on 13 April 2017.

Two males had entered the dairy and robbed the sole attendant of cash and cigarettes whilst armed with a tomahawk and a kitchen knife.

The youth was to appear at the Christchurch Youth Court today, and Police would oppose bail.

The youth currently has an active charge for another robbery.