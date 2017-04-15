Charge laid following aggravated robbery of dairy in Christchurch

|
Christchurch Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old youth with the aggravated robbery of the J-Mart Dairy in Opawa, Christchurch on 13 April 2017.
Two males had entered the dairy and robbed the sole attendant of cash and cigarettes whilst armed with a tomahawk and a kitchen knife.
The youth was to appear at the Christchurch Youth Court today, and Police would oppose bail.
The youth currently has an active charge for another robbery.
