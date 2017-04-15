Homicide investigation underway in Taupo

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 16:45

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was killed at a Mahuta Road address in Five Mile Bay, near Taupo, this morning.

Emergency services responded to a report at approximately 8:30am that a 58-year-old woman had received stab wounds.

She was being flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition when she passed away.

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with murder and will be appearing in Rotorua District Court on Monday.

A scene examination is now being carried out and CIB are making a number of follow up enquiries as well as providing support to the victim’s family.