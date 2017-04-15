1000 Chorus customers still without service after Cyclone Cook

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 15:35

Customers’ broadband and telecommunications connections are returning as Chorus technicians work to restore service following the impact of Cyclone Cook and associated slips and flooding.

Up to 1000 customers were without service due to the impact of the cyclone at 2pm today, down more than 2000 at 5pm yesterday.

A large majority of remaining issues relate to localised power issues in some parts of Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay, and Chorus remains in regular contact with local power companies.

Chorus is also using generators, where possible, to supply power to cabinets without mains or battery power.

Information about service outages on Chorus’ network is available at https://outages.chorus.co.nz.