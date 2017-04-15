Fatality at Methven motorcyle event

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police and emergency services are in attendance at the Mountain Thunder motorcyle event in Methven where a motorcyclist has died in a crash this afternoon.
The mototorcyclist initially suffered critical injuries in the crash at around 12:50pm and has since died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.