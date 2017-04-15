Slip on Rimutaka Hill Road SH2

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 21:16

Police are warning motorists travelling on the Rimutaka Hill Road, State Highway 2, that there will be delays due to a slip coming down on the road.

The entire southbound lane is blocked at the bottom of the Featherston side.

Traffic is already built up in the area as people travel back to Wellington from events in Wairarapa.

Contractors will work to clear the slip and traffic control will be put in place.

We ask that motorists please be patient and follow the advice of emergency services.