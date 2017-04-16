Fatality in Ruatoria, Gisborne

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 10:06

Gisborne Police are investigating an incident in Ruatoria, following a report that a man had been run over.

At approximately 12:40am this morning, emergency services were called to Tapuaeroa Road where the man died at the scene.

An individual has been spoken to and is assisting Police with their investigation.

The investigation includes establishing whether the man was hit by a vehicle.

No one has been arrested.