Police name Methven crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died after a crash at the Mountain Thunder motorcycle event in Methven yesterday.
He was Ruaraidh McLeod, 25-years-old, from Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathy to his family and friends at this time.
The matter is now before the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.