Flooding near Piako River, Waikato

|
[ login or create an account ]
Evacuations of a small number of houses are underway due to flooding from the Piako River.
The softbank has been breached causing flooding near Patetonga and the Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Awaiti Road areas.
Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.