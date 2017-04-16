Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Flooding near Piako River, Waikato

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 11:21

Evacuations of a small number of houses are underway due to flooding from the Piako River.

The softbank has been breached causing flooding near Patetonga and the Paeroa-Tahuna Road and Awaiti Road areas.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area.

