Enquiries made after report of man in water around Auckland Harbour Bridge

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 12:56

Police are making enquiries after a report of two men in the water in the Westhaven Marina/ Auckland Harbour Bridge area.

Police were alerted at 5.31am.

One male was recovered from the water by a security boat and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A water, land and air search commenced for the other male this morning and was later suspended.

Police are making enquiries with the man in hospital to establish details about the other male.

The man in hospital has told Police that they met in a bar on K Road.

He does not know the other man, other than he is Caucasian and is called ‘Johnny’.

Another search of the area is to be carried out shortly, using a Police RHIB.

Police will also explore the possibility that the man made his own way out of the water.

The water was flat and conditions were calm at the time of the report to Police.

If anyone knows of anyone missing, or can offer information about ‘Johnny’, please contact Auckland Central Police on (09) 526 7300.