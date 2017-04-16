Waikato Police seek driver who rammed Police car

|
[ login or create an account ]
At approximately 10:10am this morning, Police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle fled towards Tairua on Kopu-Hikuai Road, between Thames and the east coast of Coromandel, and spikes were set up in various locations.
At approximately 10:20 the offender rammed a Police car, putting the vehicle out of action.
No one was injured.
The offender continued to flee Police and eventually dumped the stolen vehicle near the summit of Kopu-Hikuai Road.
The driver is still outstanding and Police are warning motorists not to pick anyone up who may be seeking a ride in the area.
The offender is described as male, in his twenties and approximately 174cm tall.
He has tattoos on his neck and is possibly wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.
Any sightings should be reported to Police immediately.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.