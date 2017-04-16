Road partially closed following crash in Wainuiomata

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 13:41

A vehicle has crashed on Fitzherbert Rd, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt.

The road between The Strand and the shops is closed while Police examine the scene and remove the vehicle.

The car crashed into a stationary vehicle after being followed by Police.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle - which was stolen - suffered moderate injuries and an ambulance was called.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will investigate.