SH1, Waitahanui closed while vehicle is recovered

State Highway 1 in Waitahanui is closed while a vehicle is recovered from the river.
The vehicle, with two occupants, went into the river at approximately 11:40am today, Sunday 16 April, 2017.
Both occupants escaped unharmed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or postpone travel for approximately one hour.
