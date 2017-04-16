Rubberneckers - stay away from Edgecumbe

|
Rubberneckers are hampering the efforts of the 150 volunteers helping in the clean-up of Edgecumbe today.
WhakatÄne District Mayor Tony Bonne says members of the NgÄti Awa Volunteer Army are reporting a steady stream of sightseeers driving around the streets of Edgecumbe.
"They’re getting in the way - and this is frustrating and annoying for the volunteers and residents working on the clean-up.
Mayor Bonne says if you are concerned for the people of Edgecumbe then come and help with the clean-up.
Anyone who wishes to help with the clean-up is encouraged to register at www.whakatane.govt.nz/project-edgecumbe. Volunteers will be contacted directly to confirm when and where they are required to assist.
