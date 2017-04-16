Edgecumbe residents asked not to put bulky items in skips

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 16:54

Edgecumbe residents are asked to avoid, if possible, putting large bulky items, like fridges and couches, into the rubbish skips that are being placed in the streets as part of the big clean-up.

About 120 skips and bins are being trucked into Edgecumbe daily and are being trucked out as soon as they are filled.

The skips are primarily designed to take carpet, mattresses, food and smaller household items.

WhakatÄne District Civil Defence Controller Jono Meldrum says people should put "big bulky whiteware and furniture - things like that - on roadside berms. They will be picked up and disposed of by Council staff and contractors over the next few days.

"It’s OK to put big, bulky items on the roadside. Please place and stack items safely and try not to block footpaths or the roadway.