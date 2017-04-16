Update: Westhaven Marina search

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 17:15

Police have made enquiries in relation to a man who was reported missing in the water at Westhaven Marina this morning.

After speaking with various witnesses and the man who was recovered from the water, Police now believe the second man has made his own way safely out of the water on the North Shore side of the harbour.

The search has been suspended and will not resume unless any further information comes to light.

Police ask the man, known as "Johnny", to please contact Auckland Central Police on (09) 526 7300 to confirm he is safe and well.