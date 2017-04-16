Concerted restoration progress sees most customers connected

Sunday, 16 April, 2017 - 22:39

Unison crews have restored power to 99 percent of customers who lost electricity following Cyclone Cook.

"Our crews ongoing commitment and focus on the task at hand has seen them restore power to nearly all our customers today," Relationship Manager, Danny Gough said.

Danny said Unison is aware that a remaining 80 customers in pockets around the following areas would likely face another night without power due to the extent of the damage:

-Ridgemount

-Tutira

-Waimarama

-Crownthorpe

-Esk Valley

-Mangatahi

-Pakowhai

-Whakapiro

-Patoka

-Haumoana

-Tangoio

-Twyford

"Our teams will continue to work until dark as they have been doing since Cyclone Cook hit the Hawke’s Bay region on Thursday night. We realise that the remaining handful of customers will now be facing a fourth night without power, so we are throwing everything we can at it and will be back first thing in the morning to get power to them tomorrow.

"There are also a number of customers currently without hot water, as various relays and fuses that are used to heat hot water cylinders were damaged by the impact of the cyclone. With the majority of customers now having their power restored, we have begun the process of rectifying the no hot water issues," Danny said.

Customers still without power or hot water in Hawke’s Bay are advised to check Unison’s list of outages for details including expected restoration time: www.unison.co.nz/outages. Danny encouraged customers outside of these areas to call 0800 2 UNISON (0800 2 86476) if they are still without power.

He said the Company was very grateful for the patience of the Hawke’s Bay community as it cleaned up the aftermath of Cyclone Cook, and also wanted to acknowledge the efforts of the wider Unison team who have been involved around the clock getting the power back on for customers.