Motorcyclist injured in Whangaparaoa

A motorcyclist has been injured after his bike was in collision with a parked car.
Police were alerted to the crash on Whangaparaoa Rd, Whangaparaoa at 4am this morning.
He was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and is investigating.
