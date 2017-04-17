Delays after truck rolls on SH 1, north of Putaruru

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 09:00

Motorists are asked to remain patient after a truck rolled on State Highway One, north of Putaruru, at approximately 6:40am this morning.

Putaruru is in south Waikato.

One person has minor injuries.

The road is partially obstructed causing delays in the area and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

Temporary diversions will be in place while the road is cleared.