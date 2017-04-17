22-year-old charged with murder

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 09:31

Counties Manukau Police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder following the fatal shooting of Pakuranga woman, Chozyn Koroheke.

The man handed himself into Manukau Police Station late yesterday evening and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

During the police investigation into Chozyn’s death, police have arrested a further five people, three on unrelated matters.

Three men aged 27, 30, and 30 have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police cannot rule out the possibility that further charges will be laid.

In addition, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 24 have both been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.