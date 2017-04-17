Temporary Accommodation Service activated for Edgecumbe

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 12:53

The Government is activating a Temporary Accommodation Service to assist Edgecumbe residents hit by the recent floods, Lead Minister for Edgecumbe, Anne Tolley and Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today.

"This service is to help people displaced when the Rangitāiki River broke its banks and flooded the town of Edgecumbe," says Mrs Tolley.

"We are still assessing the damage to know how many homes will need to be replaced and how many repaired but it is clear assistance will be required for a significant number of families for temporary accommodation."

"The Edgecumbe Temporary Accommodation Service (ETAS) has been activated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to help people affected by the floods," says Dr Smith.

"The ETAS team will collect registrations from displaced people who require temporary accommodation, establish what accommodation options are suitable and available and connect them together. The service has proved very successful in the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes, and the level of damage and displacement justifies us establishing this new service in Edgecumbe.

"I urge anyone who has a current or expected need following the Edgecumbe floods to register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz Alternatively, call 0800 779 997 to discuss your requirements.

"I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this."

The Temporary Accommodation Service continues to provide support to households in Kaikōura and the surrounding regions following the November 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. It received 128 registrations from households there. The same team also helped more than 6,500 households affected by the Canterbury earthquakes find temporary accommodation, over 1,100 of which were in Government established villages.

"This is the first step in providing assistance. We are working with Councils and other agencies on exploring options for emergency and temporary housing and the information obtained from this new service will help inform future decisions on the most appropriate support required," says Dr Smith.