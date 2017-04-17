Police name Greymouth crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Taylorville Road near Greymouth on Thursday 13 April 2017.
He was 64-year-old Kenneth Naismith Buchanan of Greymouth.
Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
