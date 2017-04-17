Riverton-Wallacetown Highway crash victim named

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 16:05

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on the Riverton-Wallcetown Highway, Oporo, yesterday morning.

He was Conor Drake, 21, from Otautau.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the cause of the crash has not been established at this stage.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Drake at this tragic time.