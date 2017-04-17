RSA 2017 Poppy Appeal Week kicks off Tue

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 16:33

The RSA’s 2017 Poppy Appeal kicks off on Tuesday April 18 and will culminate with Poppy Day on Friday April 21 with donation opportunities up until Anzac Day.

RSA clubs around the country are gearing up to collect vital funds to help them support veterans and returned service men and women and their families in their communities.

2017 marks the 95th annual appeal, making it New Zealand’s oldest continuous appeal.

Among the initiatives for 2017 are:

- Digital giving through text (POPPY to 4662 for a $3 donation) and online (rsa.org.nz/donation) options

- On-street EFTPOS units being trialled in major centres for those who don’t have cash on them during the street appeal

- Car poppies on sale in Z Service Stations across New Zealand

- New corporate supporters providing locations for Kiwis to make a donation including Spark stores; NZ Post shops; AMI branches and at Investec Super Rugby matches and Bunnings locations on the weekend of April 21 to 23.