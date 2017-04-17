Update on post-Cyclone Cook power outages in Tairawhiti

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 19:19

Power restored across most of the region; still working to repair faults affecting 30 customers.

Good news for many in Tairawhiti today, with almost everyone's power now fully restored after Cyclone Cook.

Eastland Network's crews are working to repair network faults still affecting 30 customers in Tauwhareparae, Puketiti Rd, Te Puia and Waikura Valley. The majority of those without power are at the top of the Tauwhareparae Road.

We'd like to thank you for waiting for these major repairs to be finished, and apologise for the disruption to families and businesses over Easter.

To report a fault, please call 0800 206 207. We're talking to most of the affected customers to keep them updated, and will also post more information on Facebook.

Please remember to treat all lines and electrical equipment as live at all times.