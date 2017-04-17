Crews face technically challenging network repairs

Monday, 17 April, 2017 - 23:03

Unison crews have worked hard to get the remaining one percent who lost electricity following Cyclone Cook reconnected today and fix faults for customers without hot water.

"It’s been a challenging day for crews," said Unison Relationship Manager, Danny Gough.

"We have restored power to nearly all customers. As our teams head in tonightwe think there will be 10 to 20 customers without power overnight."

Danny said Unison also had around 200 no hot water faults at the start of the day and the Company had resolved around a quarter of these.

"We appreciate this is frustrating for the final few who are facing issues since Cyclone Cook whacked our network on Thursday. However, we are working as fast as we can to resolve all these issues, and throwing all we can behind it.

"Our team have done us proud again today. They’ve had to deal with technically challenging network repairs in remote areas. They have made steady progress working safely and methodically through the damage," said Danny.

"Our teams will continue to work until dark as they have been consistently doing since Cyclone Cook hit Hawke’s Bay and get up and get into it all again tomorrow," said Danny.

Customers still without power or hot water in Hawke’s Bay are advised to check Unison’s list of outages for details including expected restoration time: www.unison.co.nz/outages. Danny encouraged customers outside of these areas to call 0800 2 UNISON (0800 2 86476) if they are still without power.