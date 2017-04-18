Police to investigate causes of Easter road deaths

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 07:46

While many people will have enjoyed a long weekend, the human cost of the Easter holiday road toll is being counted by families.

According to Ministry of Transport provisional figures, there were two deaths over the period from 4pm Thursday to 6am this morning.

In 2016, the road toll was four during the Easter break.

"Any death or injury on our roads will always be one too many and is devastating for families," says Inspector Peter McKennie, Acting National Manager Road Policing.

"In addition to the fatalities recorded in the official Easter road toll, there will be many others hospitalised with serious injuries, which can have long-lasting impacts for them and their loved ones.

"Staff across all 12 Police districts have had, and will continue to have, a visible presence on our roads to watch out for and act on any unsafe driving incidents.

"We will now analyse the information we have and wait for investigations to be completed in order to establish the contributing factors to these fatal crashes," says Inspector McKennie.