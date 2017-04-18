Porirua CBD upgrade wins another award

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 09:28

The sophisticated revamp of Porirua’s CBD has won a New Zealand Landscape Architect’s Award of Excellence.

The work to create the new kiosk, revamp the carpark and open up the lawn space was recognised in the NZILA Pride of Place Landscape Architecture Awards announced last week.

"This award reinforces that we are on the right track to creating a vibrant city centre that is attractive to residents, businesses and visitors," says Porirua Mayor Mike Tana.

"The judges described the revamp as an inspiring piece of public landscape architecture that lifts the bar to new heights and said it treated visitors to a sophisticated urban aesthetic. That’s amazing feedback."

The city is investing more than $21 million over 10 years on the city centre makeover.

"It’s not all about the physical revamp; we’re also encouraging more social use of the space with events such as our monthly Porirua Night Markets."

The kiosk has previously won a New Zealand Institute of Architecture Award and a Resene award for its great use of colour.

The city worked with Isthmus Group on the design and development.