Mauao base track remains closed after Cyclone Cook

A number of new slips occurred on the mountain during the severe weather last night, and ocean swells have damaged the base track.
Tauranga City Council hopes to reopen a portion of the base track on the Mount Maunganui beach side this afternoon. However, much of the track will remain closed until at least next week and the Pilot Bay end, where a slip occurred during an earlier severe weather event, will still remain closed for at least some weeks.
Moturiki will be reopened early this afternoon, after tides recede.
Any further Mauao updates over Easter weekend will be shared on Tauranga City Council's Facebook page.
