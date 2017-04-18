2017 Creative New Zealand Arts Pasifika Awards open for nominations

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 10:57

Showcasing excellence and innovation in Pacific arts, the 2017 Creative New Zealand Arts Pasifika Awards are open for nominations.

"From the visual arts, to theatre and music, there are so many outstanding works by Pacific artists in Aotearoa," says Arts Council of New Zealand member, Caren Rangi.

"The awards offer an opportunity for Pacific artists to represent their diverse communities in New Zealand and to be recognised for their outstanding art work here and across the Pacific," she says.

The awards, which have been offered annually since 1996, recognise excellence across all artforms. Artists can be emerging or established, and practice either heritage or contemporary artforms.

Caren Rangi says she encourages artists and the public to nominate candidates. Artists can also nominate themselves for the awards.

"It’s important that the very best art created by Pacific artists in New Zealand is recognised and celebrated," she says.

In 2017 the following categories will be offered:

Senior Pacific Artist Award ($10,000)- recognises the contribution of a senior established Pacific artist in maintaining or developing their artform in New Zealand.

Pacific Contemporary Artist Award ($5,000) - recognises an artist who has demonstrated innovation in their artform. Artists must have a track record and have achieved in their chosen field. Recognition will be given to those who work in a unique artform, or those who continually push the boundaries of their practice.

Pacific Heritage Arts Award ($5,000) - recognises an artist or cultural group who has made a major contribution to maintaining, reviving or promoting a Pacific heritage artform in New Zealand. This may include language, dance, traditional music, weaving or tatau.

Iosefa Enari Memorial Award - ($4,000) recognises the contribution of the late Iosefa Enari to the arts, in particular his pioneering role in Pacific opera. This award supports the career development of an individual Pacific singer, musician or composer across all classical genres and career stages.

Emerging Pacific Artist Award - ($4,000) recognises an emerging artist showing promise and potential in their chosen art form. The purpose of this award is to recognise achievement at this developmental stage, ensuring the artist will develop their career in their chosen field.

Special Recognition Award - ($5,000) recognises the recipient’s special contribution to the standing, and standard, of Pacific Arts in New Zealand and/or internationally. This award recognises an individual whose work, influence and commitment have raised the standards, expectations and reputation of Pacific art and artists. It may be awarded for artistry across any art form or for arts management, and could be for a one-off or ongoing contribution to a local or international success story.

Make a nomination by email. Closing date for nominations is 5pm Friday 26 May, 2017.