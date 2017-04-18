Air Force surface technician adds gloss to career

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 11:33

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Leading Aircraftman Thorne Davidse had the perfect finish to his Advanced Trade Training course when he was awarded the PPG Aerospace Trade Training Trophy for highest results.

The five trainees on the course, held at RNZAF Base Ohakea in 2016, spent three months learning all aspects of preparing and finishing aircraft surfaces.

Leading Aircraftman Davidse, a Safety and Surface Technician, impressed his instructors from day one with his eagerness to learn, attention to detail, and work ethic, and achieved the highest overall course average.

For Leading Aircraftman Davidse the course has been the highlight so far of his four-year RNZAF career.

"After going through all the steps and to see the final product ready to be fitted to the aircraft is incredibly rewarding," he said.

A former pupil of Kelston Boys’ High School, he was attracted to the RNZAF by a friend and hasn’t looked back. Currently posted to No. 6 Squadron, he looks after the safety equipment and flying clothing, as well as performing "touch-ups" on the surfaces of the RNZAF’s SH-2G(I) Seasprite naval helicopters.

Having moved to New Zealand from South Africa when he was 14, Leading Aircraftman Davidse’s family settled in Te Atatu, in Western Auckland. He now lives in Whenuapai with his partner, and is a keen sportsman in his spare time.