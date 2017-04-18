Auckland to turn it on for British and Irish Lions series

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 12:10

Auckland is expected to welcome more than 20,500 international and 14,000 domestic visitors to the region for one of the most iconic touring rugby series in the world. The projected benefits for Auckland are 165,210 visitor nights and a contribution of $26.7 million to the Auckland regional economy.

Whether you’re a ticket-holder or not, there will be great opportunities for Aucklanders and visitors to mix with other fans, share the excitement of the Series, and watch all the rugby action live.

Queens Wharf will be home to the main Auckland Fanzone and be the Auckland hub for the Rugby 2017 Festival, complete with entertainment, exhibitions and activities. Queens Wharf Auckland Fanzone will be the biggest Series Fanzone in the country.

Regional Fanzones will also be in place for each of the Test matches of the Series. The Trusts Arena in Henderson will be activated as a Fanzone on Saturday, 24 June; Manukau’s Vodafone Events Centre will be a regional Fanzone on Saturday, 1 July; and the North Shore Events Centre will be operating on Saturday, 8 July.

Both Queens Wharf and the regional Fanzones will screen the Test matches live, as well as having entertainment, food and drink, and fun family-friendly activities.

Auckland’s famous Fan Trail between the waterfront and Eden Park will also be up and running for the two Auckland Test matches. The Fan Trail is a fun-filled walking route stretching from downtown to Eden Park. It will be packed with live entertainment and lots of activity, come rain or shine.

Mayor Phil Goff says Lions tours are incredible events and with nearly 20,000 international visitors expected in Auckland, the focus will be on making this Series an unmissable event for Aucklanders and visitors alike.

"Auckland comes alive for Lions tours. The passion, tradition and quality of rugby on display is great for the fans and Auckland gets a chance to show off everything that makes it such a great place to live. I’m looking forward to a fantastic few weeks in our city."

The Queens Wharf Auckland Fanzone and Fan Trail are being delivered by ATEED on behalf of Auckland Council, in association with central government. ATEED is a Host City Sponsor, on behalf of the Auckland Council, for the Series which is being delivered by NZ Rugby (NZR).

- For more information go to www.aucklandnz.com/dhlnzlionsseries2017, which will be updated with times, dates and entertainment programmes when confirmed.

- ATEED is looking for volunteers keen to help out with events and provide directions, city information and games information to visitors. To find out more information, go to https://volunteernet.org.nz/event/dhl-new-zealand-lions-series-2017.

- Tickets for Blues match against the Lions are on sale from www.nzlionseries17.com. Tickets for the Test matches are exhausted.