Road surface repairs to SH14 Hospital Road Whangarei

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 12:27

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that starting tonight it will be carrying out road surface repairs as part of the safety improvements underway on State Highway 14 near Hospital Road in Whangarei.

The work will be carried out during the evening and overnight, beginning this evening, April 18. The road will be reduced to one lane between 6.30pm and 5am.

There’ll be no work outside the Te Mai shops until after 9pm to reduce any disruption to businesses and customers.

The final road surfacing is expected to be completed by the middle of May however work will not be continuous and progress is dependent on fine weather.

The NZ Transport Agency is upgrading the intersection of State Highway 14 and Hospital Road as part of a series of improvements to safety and efficiency on state highways through Whangarei.

Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection, and a median is being painted along the state highway from Hospital Road to Silverstream Road to make it safer for people coming into and out of their driveways.

The upgrade will also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists by extending the existing cycle lanes a further 700 metres along the state highway to just past the Hospital Road. This will improve cycle connections between Maunu and the city.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks all road users for their patience while these improvements are underway.