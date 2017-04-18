Canterbury Police attend fatal paragliding incident

|
Police are attending an incident on Summit Road, Christchurch where a paraglider has crashed and died at the scene.
Emergency services were called at approximately 11:40am this morning, Tuesday 18 April, 2017.
No one else was involved in the incident which will be referred to the relevant authorities.
