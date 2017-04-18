Combined action helps get farmers through

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 15:43

The call is out around the central North Island for more grazing and supplementary feed as Federated Farmers and allied agencies help flood-hit farmers get back on their feet.

Since the Rangitaiki River burst the stopbank at Edgecumbe on April 6, and the township and farms around the district were inundated, the Federated Farmers support line 0800 FARMING (0800 327 646) has fielded nearly 150 calls. GM Membership Lyndel Stone said most have been about grazing or feed, with requests for help outnumbering offers of help two to one, but other calls have related to pumps, manpower and the like.

Lyndel fielded a number of calls herself over Easter from farmers desperate for grazing, "and each of those mean another half a dozen calls as you search for someone who might be able respond".

Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers President Darryl Jensen has estimated that more than 5000 animals have been plucked from flooded paddocks in the district and transported to less affected properties.

As many as 40 portable pumps have been in action sucking the water off paddocks and putting it back behind flood defences as the long process of drying out farmland begins. Sunshine is helping lift moisture, and farmers’ spirits, he said.

Federated Farmers, the Rural Support Trust, Dairy NZ, the ANZ Bank, Zespri, Young Farmers, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff and others have all pitched in.

Darryl, who said he had been able to devote hours and hours to the emergency response and now the recovery phase only because staff on his own farm had stepped up, said that would also be true of the other Federated Farmer members who have helped out neighbours. Some staff had cancelled Easter holiday plans to maintain cover.

"The regional council has acknowledged it wouldn’t have been able to get everything done that needed to be done without this kind of combined effort," Jensen said.

Merchandising company staff were phoning him on Easter Monday "to ensure they had everything in place to hit the ground running today (Tuesday).

"It’s so important now to get grass seed and fertilizer onto the paddocks in preparation for winter.

"When farmers can see grass germinating rather than an ugly brown mess, that knowledge feed is growing for their animals is a massive psychological boost."

The government had declared a medium-scale adverse event for the district and Jensen said farmers were now considering how to best use Task Force Green workers in the recovery effort.

Federated Farmers has also sprung into action in the Hauraki Plains, where dozens of farms have been affected by the Piako River overtopping flood defences.

Waikato President Chris Lewis is urging affected farmers not to hesitate to reach out if they need help, or even just someone to talk to.

"I would tell them to ring 0800 FARMING or 0800 RURAL HELP (0800 787 254). In early 2000 I suffered serious flooding on a previous farm and the back-up from family, friends and neighbours was what made life bearable at the time.

"There will be farmers who have been running only on adrenaline for the last few days and that runs out. Getting your farm back to the way it was just a week or two ago can be emotionally draining and if you’re feeling it - reach out," Chris said.

The same advice applied to farmers in Clevedon, the Coromandel, Reporoa and other districts that copped Cyclone Cook’s wrath, and earlier heavy rain.

Chris, who farms an hour’s drive away from the Hauraki Plains farmers now battling floodwater, said 65 per cent of the usual annual rainfall had been dumped on his property in the last three weeks.

- Rural Recovery Event: Join other farmers for support, a sausage or two and a situation update, Wednesday 19 April, Awakeri Event Centre Gym, 11am -1.30pm. 12.30 BBQ supplied by Farm Source Edgecumbe. Introducing people to services available. Situation update (Daryl Jensen Fed Farmers); Maintaining personal wellness (RST); Making a recovery plan (DairyNZ); My Story - Kevin Clark, Waimana dairy farmer. Facilitated by Sharon Morrell, DairyNZ Regional Leader.