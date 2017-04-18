MIssing 12-year-old boy from Kaiapoi found safe and well

|
The 12-year-old boy reported missing from Kaiapoi has been found safe and well this afternoon, and reunited with his family.
Police would like to thank everyone who reported possible sightings of the missing boy or who expressed concern and support for his family.
