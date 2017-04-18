Canterbury car thieves target Mazda Demios

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 15:47

Over the past four months Canterbury Police have seen a marked increase in the number of Mazda Demio vehicles stolen.

This make and model has topped the most stolen vehicle list in Canterbury and this seems to be a trend across other parts of New Zealand also, says Area Prevention Manager Paul Reeves.

"In order to deter offenders from stealing these vehicles Police recommend that they are fitted with immobilisers and steering wheel locks and, where possible, parked securely at all times," says Mr Reeves.

"Offenders see these vehicles as an easy target and believe Police will not take a second look at them, which is not the case."

If you do see people acting suspiciously in or around any type of vehicle, please contact Police immediately on 111. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.