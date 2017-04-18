Arrest in relation to Blockhouse Bay indecent assaults

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:26

A 23 year-old man will reappear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, charged with performing indecent acts in public.

The man was arrested last Thursday as the result of an investigation into four alleged incidents in the Blockhouse Bay area, in late March and early April.

The accused has been charged with the following;

-4 x indecent act

"We know that there has been concern amongst the Blockhouse Bay community, about a man seen performing indecent acts in his car, in view of members of the public.

We hope that this arrest will bring some reassurance to the community" says Det Snr Sgt Murray, Avondale Police.

Police can confirm that the accused is not thought to be responsible for and does not fit the description of a Caucasian man who carried out similar offences in the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve and Hillsborough Cemetery on 24 and 28 March.

Enquiries to identify and locate this person are still ongoing.