Serious crash Upper Buller Gorge, detour via Reefton

Tuesday, 18 April, 2017 - 17:55

There has been a serious two vehicle crash 3 km east of Inangahua in the Upper Buller Gorge.

State Highway 6 between Inangahua Junction and the crash site is likely to be closed for some time.

The NZ Transport Agency has road blocks in place at O’Sullivans Bridge at the intersection of SH65 and SH6 and at Inangahua Junction (SH69 and 6).

The detour route will take drivers through SH69 to Reefton, SH7 through to SH65, part of the new Picton to Christchurch Alternate Route, and add up to two hours to the journey for anyone wanting to get to Murchison from Westport.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending.