Resource consents granted for He Ara Kotahi bridge

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 08:36

Independent commissioners have released their decision to grant resource consents for the He Ara Kotahi cycle and pedestrian bridge.

The 190 metre long bridge will be built near the intersection of Dittmer Drive and Ruha Street and form part of the He Ara Kotahi shared pathway, linking Palmerston North city with the science research centres, Massey University, and Linton Military Camp.

"This is a significant milestone in a very exciting project for our city," says Ray Swadel, He Ara Kotahi Project Steering Group Chair.

"We made applications for a number of land use consents along with discharge and water permits, and we’re very pleased with the decision."

"However, we are still in the middle of a formal process, and we’re working through the details to determine what other steps need to be taken to meet the requirements of the resource consents."

The construction of the bridge will involve earthworks on the northern and southern embankments of the ManawatÅ« River and disturbances to the riverbed. It will also include alterations to the stop banks and the temporary diversion of the river to allow machinery access to build bridge piers on the riverbed. The site is an area of cultural significance and a flood protection zone.

"It will be a complex build, but we’re committed to ensuring the construction process is as seamless as possible with a minimum amount of disruption for residents."

"The project is so positive for the city and for our project partners including Horizons Regional Council, Massey University, Powerco, the New Zealand Army at Linton Military Camp, the New Zealand Transport Agency and RangitÄne," says Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

"We are looking forward to getting this underway as soon as possible."

Submitters now have 15 working days to appeal the decision to the Environment Court.

The resource consent process has been managed by the regulatory arms of Horizons Regional Council and Palmerston North City Council.

The $10m He Ara Kotahi Project is part of the government’s $333m Urban Cycleways Programme. It has received $3m from this programme and $3.2 from the National Land Transport Fund.

Information about the decision can be found at http://www.horizons.govt.nz/managing-natural-resources/consents/he-ara-kotahi-cycleway-shared-pathway