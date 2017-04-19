Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 10:16

Farmers in Taranaki have a handy new aid to help them ensure they stay on top of their environmental responsibilities. It’s a 32-page booklet outlining the Taranaki Regional Council’s requirements across the broad spectrum of on-farm activities and developments. A copy has been sent to every rural box-holder in the region. "It’s in plain English and is designed to be farmers’ first port of call for information on their environmental obligations," says the Council Chairman, David MacLeod.

To read the full release, click on the link: www.trc.govt.nz/new-guide-essential-reading-for-farmers/